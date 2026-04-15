Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wedding had a gatecrasher, reveals security head: ‘He arrived in BMW dressed as maharaja’

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017, surprising fans with an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding was a private affair, with very few invitees from either the film or cricket world. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, security head Yaseen Khan revealed that a gatecrasher had managed to enter Virushka’s wedding.

Yaseen Khan recalls how a stranger gatecrashed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017.

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Yaseen recalled how a person gatecrashed Anushka and Virat's wedding and said, “A gatecrasher, dressed exactly like a maharaja, arrived in a BMW, accompanied by two bouncers in a Safari. I wasn’t present at the gate. I was on the main floor where the wedding was taking place. My team was there. We know gatecrashers by face. My supervisor had a doubt, so he flagged it for the event management team."

He revealed that the young trainees in the management team mistook the gatecrasher for a real guest and allowed him into the wedding. He recalled how he then handled the situation and said, “When I got my eyes on him, he would stay only in the corner. His security guards would click his picture with a celebrity, after which he’d retreat into the corner. If you’re a guest, you’d mingle with others at the wedding."

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{{^usCountry}} When Yaseen asked about his identity, the uninvited guest claimed he was the nephew of a prominent invitee who had been unable to attend the wedding in Italy. Recalling the incident, Yaseen said he then cross-checked the claim with Virat’s manager, who clarified that the guest in question had been invited only to the Delhi reception, not the Italy wedding. Yaseen added that he later informed the man that entry was restricted to invited guests only, after which the individual reacted with some attitude before eventually leaving. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Yaseen asked about his identity, the uninvited guest claimed he was the nephew of a prominent invitee who had been unable to attend the wedding in Italy. Recalling the incident, Yaseen said he then cross-checked the claim with Virat’s manager, who clarified that the guest in question had been invited only to the Delhi reception, not the Italy wedding. Yaseen added that he later informed the man that entry was restricted to invited guests only, after which the individual reacted with some attitude before eventually leaving. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anushka and Kohli first met when they collaborated on an advertisement. The couple dated briefly but kept their relationship out of the public eye. They finally got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy, attended by close friends and family. They are now parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Over the years, the pair has maintained a low-profile approach to their personal life, keeping family matters largely out of the spotlight. They now live in London and are raising their children there. While Anushka has been away from films for a long time, she is often seen supporting and cheering for Virat from the stands during his cricket matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka and Kohli first met when they collaborated on an advertisement. The couple dated briefly but kept their relationship out of the public eye. They finally got married in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy, attended by close friends and family. They are now parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Over the years, the pair has maintained a low-profile approach to their personal life, keeping family matters largely out of the spotlight. They now live in London and are raising their children there. While Anushka has been away from films for a long time, she is often seen supporting and cheering for Virat from the stands during his cricket matches. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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