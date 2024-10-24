Anushka Sharma's fans defend her against 'cringe' comments on kirtan video: 'Her and Virat have always been spiritual'

Anushka Sharma has been staying away from limelight for a few months now. She only ever pops up in the public eye for a rare brand promotion. However, earlier this week, a few fans spotted her and her husband Virat Kohli at the Mumbai edition of American singer Krishna Das' kirtan. Videos from the kirtan showed Anushka and Virat in the audience. While Virat enjoyed the kirtan with his eyes closed, Anushka grooved in her seat, clapping and singing along. A few people on the internet called it ‘cringe.’ Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted vibing to Krishan Das' music at his kirtan in Mumbai in a video.

Varied reactions to video

“Anushka dekh ke kirtan kam concert zyaada lag raha hai (Seeing Anushka, this looks more like a concert than a kirtan),” read a comment on Reddit. “Kirtan mein bhi over acting? Bhaisaab (Wow! She's overacting even at a kirtan)!,” wrote another. “Anushka at times appears super cringe,” commented another. “She has the same crazy look that i see people have in..cults,” said another.

However, many fans of Anushka and Virat defended her too. “Why is the comment section so trash. People enjoy like this only in kirtan. Hum logo k ghar kirtan ya mata ki chowki hoti hai ladies dance bhi karti hai, tab bhi bolo overacting (Even the women in our families dance like this during kirtans and mata ki chowki. You don't call it overacting then). Stupid ppl!”

“Jesus the comment section here is 🚽 (toilet) They are literally doing their own thing, unbothered and in their lane, stop picking on them everytime,” defended another fan.

A fan said that the couple has always embraced their spiritual side. “Bhai, I get it not everyone likes Anushka but the replies under this are downright stupid and terrible. Anushka and Virat have always been very spiritual.”

Who is Krishna Das?

A person also stressed that the kirtan was by Krishna Das, who often has that effect on people. “This was not another Kirtan. This was THE Kirtan in Mumbai’s 2024 calendar. The Legendary Krishna Das,” they wrote. Krishna Das is an American singer whose album ‘Live Ananda’ (released January 2012) was even nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Age album category.

Anushka and Virat are big followers of Neem Karoli Baba, same as Krishna Das. They often made trips to his ashram in Nainital, once even bringing daughter Vamika along.

Virat is currently busy representing India at cricket and Anushka has taken a long break from work since the birth of their son Akaay. They recently shot for ad video for a clothing brand, together.