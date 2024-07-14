Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spent the weekend at kirtan in London while Bollywood partied with Ambanis. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are feeling the bliss a spiritual experience during their London vacation. In another viral video shared on Reddit, the duo was seen attending the Krishna Das Kirtan (devotional singing accompanied by musical instruments). Users commented on the video and praised the couple for making their own choices while all other celebrities attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. (Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli join kirtan at London's ISKCON temple. Watch) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended Krishna Das's Kirtan at London.

Anushka-Virat listen to Krishna Das Kirtan

In the video Virat and Anushka can be seen clapping and cheering at the bhajan while American vocalist Krishna Das greets the audiences with folded hands. While using the famous comic dialogue from Panchayat Season 3, a user commented, “Kohli to Ambani : Kijiye wedding wedding, kheliye wedding wedding, karte rahiye wedding wedding, alhua wedding.” Another user wrote, “Earn money so that you can avoid situations you don't want to be in. - someone.”

Fans divided over Virushka's absence at Ambani wedding

Another person pointed out, “They’re generationally securing ties for their future generations to reap benefits. Virat and Anushka I don’t think want power or even social capital. They just want to be wealthy private NRIs in the long run.” However, a user also opined, “A question to Virushka fans - If they are THAT unbothered about Ambanis and do not want to associate with them , then why did they themselves invite them to their own reception back in the day?? And I remember the Ambanis went too. At the end of the day, it is simply a wedding invite. Nothing more , nothing less. Why take the moral high ground? Oh look they did not go, they are so much better.”

Comment

byu/harshuth from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Comment

byu/harshuth from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12. Their post-wedding Shubh Aashirwad was held on July 13. Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and John Cena were the celebrities invited at the Shubh Vivaah.

Virat and Anushka are in London with their kids Vamika and Akay.