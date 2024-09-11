Aparshakti Khurana says lead actor of his film told producer not to allow him to attend trailer launch

Aparshakti Khurana has come a long way in his acting career ever since his debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The actor recently shared about his struggling phase. Aparshakti, in an interview with The Lallantop, recalled that he was once stopped from attending the trailer launch of his own film by the lead actor. (Also read: Amar Kaushik confronted Aparshakti Khurana for passing a controversial comment on Stree 2 credit war) Aparshakti Khurana said that his co-actor did not allow him to attend trailer launch of his own film.

Aparshakti on not being allowed to attend trailer launch

Aparshakti reacted to his Berlin co-star Rahul Bose's revelation of not being given a chair on the sets of his debut movie. Rahul stated that ever since then, he has carried his personal chair on every film set.

While sharing his experience, Aparshakti said, “Badi ajeeb cheezein sabke saath ho rakhi hain (A lot of weird things have happened to each one of us). Without naming the actor, I did a film and touchwood it was such an amazing set. We had a great time, everyone performed very well. It was a well-made film. Everyone saw the film before the trailer launch and liked it a lot. Trailer launch se teen minute pehle us actor ne ye bol diya producer ko ki, ‘Apar should not be on the stage. Baaki sab actor ko bula lijiye (Thre minutes before the trailer launch that actor told the producer that, 'Apar should not be on stage. You can call all the other actors).’ I flew all the way from Amritsar. I only came for the trailer launch.”

Turning towards Rahul, he pointed out, “You know how much I love to dress-up in different colours. And I am standing right there, they called everybody. Suddenly a PR person came and said, ‘There is a last minute change, we will do a separate introduction.’ I am waiting 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, entire trailer launch is over, people have gone.”

Aparshakti Khurana's upcoming projects

Aparshakti will be next seen in Atul Sabharwal's spy thriller Berlin. The movie features Ishwak Singh, Rahul (Bose), Anupriya Goenka and Kabir Bedi in pivotal characters. The actor is also a part of Navjot Gulati's comedy-drama Badtameez Gill, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha and Monica Chaudhary.