AR Rahman reacts to Gandhi Godse controversy: ‘Unfortunately, Rajkumar Santoshi is a victim...'

AR Rahman who composed music for Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, recently came out in support of the film amid protests. The film courted controversy for allegedly undermining the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and glorifying his assassinator Nathuram Godse. During a promotional event of the film, AR Rahman said people have stopped putting their faith in filmmakers and called Rajkumar Santoshi a ‘victim' of the situation. Also read: Rajkumar Santoshi seeks security from Mumbai police after protestors interrupted Gandhi Godse event

News agency PTI quoted AR Rahman saying, "They have not seen the film, they have assumed the trailer is taking sides... People have stopped trusting filmmakers because filmmakers are taking sides. Unfortunately... So, he (Santoshi) is the victim," he added.

Rajkumar Santoshi recently wrote a letter to Mumbai Police seeking additional protection for himself and his family. He said he received threats from unknown people who asked him to halt the film release and promotional activities.

The filmmaker asserted that he isn't afraid of anything. He said, “Both Gandhi and Godse were fearless people. Godse wasn't afraid of the consequences after killing Gandhi. When I am making a film on these two fearless people, how can I get scared? I don't care about death threats but my close ones insisted I must take precautions as it is a serious threat. So, I had requested Mumbai Police for protection and they have provided me with that. I am thankful to them.”

He further talked about not paying heed to the boycott trends on social media and cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan's just released film Pathaan, which recorded massive business on the opening day despite controversy over its song Besharam Rang. Gandhi Godse will clash with Pathaan at the box office as it will hit the screens on Thursday.

Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh is set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, in an alternate version of Indian history where Mahatma Gandhi survives the assassination attempt by Nathuram Godse. It follows an interesting debate between Gandhi and Godse after they meet in a prison.

(With inputs from PTI)

