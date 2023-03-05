AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes injury as chandelier falls on set: 'Unable to recover from the trauma'

Music composer AR Rahman's son AR Ameen narrowly escaped a freak accident on sets few days ago. He took to his Instagram account and revealed that chandeliers and other things came crashing down on the sets where he was performing. While Ameen didn't sustain any injury, he said he is traumatised even three days after the incident. Also read: AR Rahman calls remix culture 'distorted, weird': 'Who're you to re-imagine?'



AR Ameen posted before and after pictures from the sets where the mishap took place. He explained the situation and thanked God for his safety. He wrote, “ I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.”

“The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma,” he further recalled.



After he shared his experience, many came forward to extend their support. Joining them, his sister Raheema Rahman commented, “God’s grace, my brother. We are here for you.” “OMG! Glad you’re safe Ameen. Take care,” added someone else.



One fan wrote to him, “Hope you are feeling. better.” “Sorry to hear this Ameen. Thankful that all of you are physically safe. Hope you recover from the trauma of the accident,” added another one. A shocked Kanika Kapoor wrote, “OMG.”

AR Rahman has three kids--Khatija Rahman, Rahima Rahman and AR Ameen. Ameen made his debut as a playback singer with the 2015 Tamil film, O Kadhal Kanmani. In the film, he sang, Maula Wa Sallim. He has since sung across several Indian languages, including the song Never Say Goodbye for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.

