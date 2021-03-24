Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arbaaz Khan sends ex-wife Malaika Arora the perfect summer gift. See photo
Arbaaz Khan sends ex-wife Malaika Arora the perfect summer gift. See photo

Arbaaz Khan sent a box of mangoes to his ex-wife Malaika Arora and former sister-in-law Amrita Arora. The sisters took to Instagram stories to share a video of the gift.
MAR 24, 2021
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in 2017.

Malaika Arora received a special present from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan -- a box of fresh mangoes. She took to Instagram to share a video of the gift and thanked him for the gesture. “Thank u @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.wallah for the freshest mangoes that u can order online,” she wrote on Instagram stories, along with a sticker that read ‘order now’.

Arbaaz sent a box to his former sister-in-law, Amrita Arora, as well. “Thank you, Arbuuuuu @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.wallah these are just yummmmmmmmmm,” she wrote, sharing a video of the mangoes on Instagram stories.

Malaika Arora and her sister, Amrita Arora, received mangoes from Arbaaz Khan.

In 2016, Arbaaz and Malaika announced their separation, after being married for more than a decade-and-a-half. They have a teenaged son, Arhaan, together. Their divorce came through in May 2017.

Chehre producer explains Rhea Chakraborty's absence from promotions

Alaya F has Ayushmann and Arjun Kapoor's attention with her Buss It Challenge

Will continue to strive:Priyank Tiwari

Boman teaches youngsters to take the perfect socially distant selfie, watch

Malaika talked about parting ways with Arbaaz on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want. She said that her family urged her to reconsider and asked if she was absolutely certain even the night before her divorce came through.

However, once Malaika’s friends and family understood that she was firm in her decision to end her marriage, they supported her and became pillars of strength for her. She added that she and Arbaaz ‘weighed every single pro and con’ before arriving at the decision to end their marriage.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks forward to the weekend with stunning no-makeup selfie and Mean Girls-inspired quote

“We decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we would just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she said.

Currently, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Last year, she joined him in Dharamshala, where he was shooting for Bhoot Police. They celebrated Diwali together, along with their friends, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The couple then rang in the New Year together in Goa.

arbaaz khan malaika arora

