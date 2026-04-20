‘Nobody is offering me roles’: Archana Puran Singh says The Kapil Sharma Show cost her films

For an actor with over four decades in Indian cinema, Archana Puran Singh’s relationship with success has been anything but straightforward. In a recent interview with News18, the veteran star revealed how her wildly popular television run inadvertently became a roadblock to the very career she had built her name on. (Also read: Archana Puran Singh slams ‘kanjoosi’ mindset on film sets, flags 13-14 hour shifts and lack of meal breaks for crew ) Archana Puran Singh reflects on the challenges of balancing TV success and film career. (Instagram)

Archana Puran Singh on losing film roles Archana joined the show in 2019, stepping in for Navjot Singh Sidhu, and quickly became a fan favourite. However, the demanding shooting schedule left her with little room to take up film projects. She shared that she had to turn down multiple offers over the years, including an international shoot that required her to be away for nearly a month, as she couldn’t commit due to her television schedule. Over time, these repeated refusals led to fewer film offers coming her way.

Reflecting on how she is perceived in the industry, Archana expressed disappointment over being typecast. “No matter how much I try, I’m not being able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They aren’t very convinced that I’m an actor. They still think that I’m somebody who sits on a chair and laughs,” she said.

Archana Puran Singh’s role in Toaster Archana Puran Singh recently took on a quirky yet important role in Toaster, marking her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao, who has also turned producer with the project. She shared that the film came her way after he noticed her work in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was their first professional association.

Archana explained that their earlier collaboration played a key role in her being cast in Toaster, adding that she hopes this project opens doors to more opportunities in the future and leads to further films.

(Also read: Archana Puran Singh recalls feeling alone, weak during pregnancy; Parmeet Sethi admits he was an ‘absent, bad father’ )