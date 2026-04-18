Archana Puran Singh slams ‘kanjoosi’ mindset on film sets, flags 13-14 hour shifts and lack of meal breaks for crew

Concerns around long working hours and basic on-set facilities in the film industry continue to surface, with several actors highlighting the challenges faced by both performers and crew. Recently, the cast of the Netflix dramedy Toaster, including Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Archana Puran Singh, opened up about similar issues, drawing attention to the lack of basic amenities on film sets. (Also read: Toaster trailer out: Rajkummar Rao plays a kanjoos makhichoos in a comedy with Sanya Malhotra, Farah Khan, Archana )

Archana Puran Singh on long hours and ‘kanjoosi’ mindset

Archana Puran Singh voices concerns about extended hours and lack of basic amenities on film sets.

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Speaking about the issue with News18, Archana Puran Singh elaborated on the growing pressure of extended work hours, explaining how shifts frequently stretch beyond their scheduled timings, sometimes crossing 12 hours and continuing even longer. She highlighted how this takes a toll, especially on crew members who are engaged in physically demanding work for long durations under challenging conditions.

“Even then, they expect us to extend our work hours to 13-14 hours and skip lunch breaks. This is a kind of kanjoosi (stinginess) only. Kanjoosi is a mentality… How can you not let the light men, who hold their equipment and stand under the sun for hours, eat? They don’t have assistants like us bringing them fruits. It’s terrible,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also recalled how certain production houses had gained a reputation for being extremely restrictive with food, with crew members often informally referring to them based on how limited the meal portions were. According to her, such practices reflect a deeper, long-standing issue within the industry. Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao call for better work conditions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also recalled how certain production houses had gained a reputation for being extremely restrictive with food, with crew members often informally referring to them based on how limited the meal portions were. According to her, such practices reflect a deeper, long-standing issue within the industry. Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao call for better work conditions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sanya Malhotra noted that some production houses fail to prioritise even essential breaks, including lunch, despite long and demanding schedules. Her observation underlined how basic needs are often overlooked in the rush to complete shoots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanya Malhotra noted that some production houses fail to prioritise even essential breaks, including lunch, despite long and demanding schedules. Her observation underlined how basic needs are often overlooked in the rush to complete shoots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajkummar Rao also questioned the lack of structured breaks during shoots. He pointed out that schedules could easily be adjusted to allow timely meals, stressing that the well-being of crew members should be taken into account rather than pushing through long hours without pause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajkummar Rao also questioned the lack of structured breaks during shoots. He pointed out that schedules could easily be adjusted to allow timely meals, stressing that the well-being of crew members should be taken into account rather than pushing through long hours without pause. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Banerjee, meanwhile, suggested that these small decisions reveal a larger mindset, where even minimal cost-saving measures end up affecting people on set. He implied that such choices reflect how easily basic care and comfort can be sidelined.

The conversation around overwork gained further momentum last year when Deepika Padukone reportedly stepped away from projects like Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, after her demand for an eight-hour workday was not met. She had earlier spoken about how overworking has been normalised in the industry, highlighting the need for healthier and more sustainable working conditions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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