Arijit Singh gets injured by fan at concert, he schools her politely: ‘I’m struggling, my hands are shaking'. Watch

On Sunday, singer Arijit Singh performed live at Aurangabad, Maharashtra where he got injured when a fan pulled his hand. Reportedly, he was interacting with the audience when the incident happened which left him pausing the concert. A video from the event has surfaced where Arijit is seen schooling the fan with utmost patience. Also read: From Tum Hi Ho to Enna Sona, here are Arjit Singh's most melodious songs Arijit Singh was injured at recent concert.

In the video, Arijit is seen saying, "You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this." After the fan replied, he added, “You were pulling me. Listen to me, I am not somebody who's going to blame just like that, okay? I am struggling.”

He also said, “You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that's as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?” Responding to his words, the crowd shouts 'no'.' He further repeated, “Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand.”

The video of the incident has left many criticising the fan. Reacting to the incident, a social media user wrote in the comment section, “Not at all appreciated. The gem is a gem of a person.” “The way he didn't loose his cool, and still explaining sweetly,” added another one. One more said, “An artist performs with their passion and heart for every single fan of him non-stop 4 hours… Please enjoy the music and enjoy yourselves listening to it...but be polite. This is literally heart breaking from yesterday's concert.”

Someone else also mentioned in the comment, “As a fan feeling shameful about this incident… Please respect get well soon legend.” The concert took place at Riddhi Siddhi Landmark. Reportedly, Arijit continued to sing after the incident. This show included some of his favourite chart-toppers, such as Channa Mereya, Tum Hi Ho, Phir Le Aya Dil, Duaa and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood. He made his debut with Mithoon-composition, Phir Mohabbat from the film Murder 2.

