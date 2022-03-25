Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor remember mom Mona Shourie Kapoor on death anniversary: 'My smile left 10 years ago'

Actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor shared pictures and long heartfelt notes on social media in the memory of their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. Mona died on this day 10 years ago and her two kids marked the day with her special memories. Both Arjun and Anshula shared pictures of themselves with Mona from their childhood. The two also wrote messages to Mona as captions to the pictures. Also read: Arjun Kapoor says his mom Mona Shourie understood him completely: 'Now I have my sisters as support'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun shared a picture on Instagram, which featured him as an infant in Mona's arms with both of them pointing upwards. Arjun wrote alongside, “That’s where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over Ansh & me... I miss you can’t wait to see you again get held by you one more time, hear your voice one more time, see you smile one more time... I’ll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having you here... life is unfair... it’s been unkind...you were taken away too early to see your sacrifices pay off.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor added that he had forgotten to smile since Mona's death. His note continued, "Everyone looks at my face and says I don’t smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without you around I don’t know what I am, without you around I don’t function like a normal kid, without you around I’m unable to just be ok... anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a sh*t day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won’t have you around to help me deal with it I’ll just have to fight it on my own and hope you are watching from above and are proud of Arjun, your warrior."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anshula Kapoor also shared a picture of herself, Arjun, and Mona from her childhood. In the picture, Mona and Anshula are seen sitting on the bed with food and milkshake in front of them while Arjun sits on the floor next to the bed. Captioning the post, Anshula wrote, "Today is one of those days when I really don’t want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be. I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural’s ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair. You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anshula added a heart wrenching footnote to her post, where she wrote, "10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?" The siblings' post received love from their cousin Sonam Kapoor, actors Sonu Sood, Chitrangda Singh, and Athiya Shetty, as well as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun and Anshula are the kids of Mona and producer Boney Kapoor. Mona was married to Boney from 1983 to 1996. She died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON