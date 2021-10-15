Arjun Kapoor says his mom Mona Shourie understood him completely: 'Now I have my sisters as support'

Arjun Kapoor has said that his mother, Mona Shourie was probably the one person ‘who completely understood’ the actor. He added that besides being his mother, Mona was also his friend.

Mona Shourie was married to producer Boney Kapoor. They were married when Boney started his relationship with late actor Sridevi. Mona died in 2012.

Speaking about the women who shaped his personality, Arjun told Men's Health magazine, “My mother, apart from being my mother, was my friend, whom I could confide in and was probably that one person who always understood me completely. Now I have my sister, and my other sisters, being that support.”

He added that there are others as well who influenced his life. “I have had some terrific women, like Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt, as my co-actors, I have Shanoo Sharma in my life, and also the partners I have had in the course of my life,” he added.

Arjun was not on the best of terms with his father, Boney Kapoor. However, after the death of Sridevi, Arjun stepped up to help Boney and his daughters from the second marriage, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, to cope with her death.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Arjun had said that had it not been for his half-sisters, he would ‘resented’ Boney. “Through meeting Janhvi and Khushi, and breaking that barrier, I have now been able to build a more authentic relationship with him. We have all confronted many of our demons. It has to do with letting go, which is very cathartic...it is strangely therapeutic to just sit around and talk rubbish, and realise that you were holding onto things, unknowingly or knowingly, because you were supposed to. But I love my father more because of both of them. It is complex. I have been able to see my father in a different light. If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level,” he said.

Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He has Ek Villian 2 in the pipeline.