Arjun Kapoor clocks 10 years in film industry, says a film set is ‘my life, passion and hobby’

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account on Saturday and dropped a video post, talking about clocking a decade in the film industry and how this current situation has made him miss the best classrooms in the entertainment sector, the film sets.

Arjun shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle and spoke about why he can't wait to be back on a film set. He wrote, "I have grown up over this last decade on film sets. I feel strange not being there. It's my life, passion and hobby! I'd love to make as many movies as I can and keep improving by being on the sets."

He further credited film sets for helping him to constantly improve as an actor and said, "They are the best classrooms. When it comes to films, I'm like any other child in a candy store. I'm in awe of what our work can do to engage and entertain people.. Can't wait for that to happen again!"

Before becoming an actor, Arjun had reportedly worked as an assistant director on many hit movies, such as Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, No Entry and Wanted, before making his debut with Yash Raj Films, Ishaqzaade in (2012) alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun's last release was Sardar ka Grandson, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. He has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.