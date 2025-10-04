Arjun Kapoor gets emotional as sister Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar: ‘I miss mom even more now…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is in an emotional space with his sister, Anshula Kapoor, getting engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. He shared a moving note on social media, saying it is time for him to accept that she will be leaving him and going her own way soon. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor got engaged to Rohan Thakkar on October 2.

Arjun pens emotional note for Anshula

On Saturday, Arjun got emotional as he penned a heartfelt note for his sister Anshula on his Instagram account. He also shared a series of candid pictures from the celebration as the family came together to celebrate Anshula and Rohan’s special moment.

“I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job,” Arjun wrote.

Arjun also remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, admitting he is missing her a lot. “I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy,” he shared.

Arjun continued, “From being my partner in crime to finding your forever partner, my Ansh is all grown up (heart emoji) All my love and warmest wishes to you both as you begin this new chapter. Welcome to the family, @rohanthakkar1511 … you’re in for a ride.”

Arjun’s comment section overflowed with love, with Ayesha Shroff writing, “Congratulations kiddos,” and Pooja Hegde mentioning, “Congratulations, loads of love and light to them.”

Tahira Kashyap also commented, “So sweet.”

Anshula gets engaged to Rohan

On Saturday, Anshula took to her Instagram account to share first pictures from her Gor Dhana with her fiancé, writer Rohan Thakkar. Gor Dhana is a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement. Anshula shared a series of photos featuring her family, including her father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

The ceremony was also attended by Sonam Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others. Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Anshula wrote, “02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way."

“His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha (May God protect you)," she added.

About Anshula and Rohan’s love story

Back in July, Anshula revealed that Rohan had proposed to her in New York's Central Park. She had made her relationship with Rohan public in 2023 and has since frequently shared glimpses of their life together. Most recently, Anshula was seen in reality show The Traitors, which was hosted by Karan Johar.