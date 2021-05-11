Arjun Kapoor 'hated every bit' of Mother's Day: 'I'm still lost without you mom'

Actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother on Monday and wrote a note for her while sharing a picture. Arjun lost his mother, producer Mona Shourie Kapoor, in March 2012. In his Instagram post, Arjun also talked about completing nine years in the film industry.

Arjun and his mother do not seem to be posing together but happen to be in one frame. Both are looking in different directions. Arjun looks a little lost while his mother is smiling in the picture.

Arjun shared the picture and wrote, "Yesterday was Mother's Day I hated every bit of it... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I'm still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back..."

Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Ananya Birla, Guneet Monga, Vikram Phadnis and Tanuj Garg dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Arjun remembers his mother on every occasion, be it her birthday or death anniversary. In March this year, he had shared a picture of his mother from her younger days to mark her ninth death anniversary.

He captioned it, "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na."

Most recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun will be seen next in the Netflix film, Sardar Ka Grandson. The film also features Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. He also has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.

