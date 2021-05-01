Arjun Kapoor on weighing 150 kgs, eating for comfort during parents' separation

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his eating habits and relationship with food on a cooking show. The Ishaqzaade actor was the latest celebrity to appear on Star vs Food after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, and during the episode of the show the actor opened up about how food played a big source of comfort to him when his parents Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor were separating. During the episode, Arjun was expected to whip up a dish and while showing off his culinary skills the Panipat actor reminisced about the days when his incontrollable hunger pangs and turning to food for emotional comfort led him to weigh 150 kgs when he was just 16 years old.

Opening about the same, Arjun Kapoor shared, "I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally, so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating, and fast food culture came into India at that point of time and fast food is 'fast food', so you can go after school and keep eating."

He continued, "It is very difficult to let go because eventually, there is nobody to stop you beyond a point. Your mother loves you; she will reprimand you, but you are still a kid, and they give you benefit of the doubt ki yeh umar hai khaane ki, theek hai (it's okay, this is the age to eat)." However, his obesity caused him to develop asthma and led to other injuries as well." Opening up about the moment when he decided to adopt a healthier lifestyle, Arjun said, "I literally, one Diwali just ate biryani and had a tub of ice cream, and then I said Bas! Is zindagi ke liye bohot kha liya, ab apni agli zindagi ke liye nahi khaunga! (Enough, I have eaten too much for this lifetime, now I won't eat for the next too.) And that's where the new phase of my life started, where I learnt how to let go."





Arjun has also been keeping busy by using his celebrity to raise funds and help people during the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued India once again. Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor's online celebrity fundraising platform, Fankind, has raised over ₹1 crore and helped over 30,000 people and their families in need. In a statement about the same, Arjun said, "The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way. Anshula and I have tried to contribute through Fankind. I'm happy that we have helped about 30,000 people pan India and raised 1 crore to help aid those in crisis." He added, "From monthly ration kits to hot meals, to cash in hand for migrant workers, to providing hygiene kits for Covid-19 prevention, the initiative has managed to touch the lives of many and hopefully has helped them in a small way to fight the virus and its far-reaching devastating impact." The actor continued, "I had invested my life's savings for this venture and it makes me proud that the platform has supported those in serious need in these desperate and trying times."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and also made a guest appearance on the Netflix reality show The Secret Lives of Bollywood Wives. He will next be seen alongside Rakulpreet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson'. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police coming up.