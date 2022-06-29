Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora share video of Deepika Padukone's ad from Paris airport: 'So proud seeing this'

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in Paris. The couple left for the vacation last week, to celebrate Arjun's 37th birthday. On Wednesday, both Arjun and Malaika shared videos of a hoarding at Paris airport, featuring Deepika Padukone, on their Instagram Stories. Sharing it, while Arjun said that he is ‘proud’ of Deepika, Malaika called her a ‘trendsetter’. Also Read: Ashneer Grover says he's ‘losing kilos', fans ask ‘Malaika Arora inspired you?’

Sharing the video of the Louis Vuitton video ad that featured Deepika Padukone, Arjun wrote, “@deepikapadukone Desi touch to the videsi holiday. So bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport.” Malaika also shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “So damn cool. Eternal trendsetter.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shares a video featuring Deepika Padukone.

Earlier this year, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the internationally recognised label. She also wore a black and golden Louis Vuitton gown for Cannes 2022 last month. Deepika is also the brand ambassador of brands such as Adidas, Levi's, Cartier and many more. On the film front, she will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She also has Hrithik Roshan's Fighter in the pipeline.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Last year, the couple went to the Maldives for a holiday and this year they chose to vacation in Paris. Arjun shared several photos of Malaika and lauded her for clicking good photos of him. Also Read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor turn photographers for each other in Paris

Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns. The film also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. It will release on July 29, 2022. The actor also has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in the pipeline. Kuttey stars Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.

