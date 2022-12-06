Arjun Kapoor says ‘so proud to see this’ as he reacts to Malaika Arora's new show, Kareena Kapoor watched it too

Malaika Arora's reality web series, Moving In With Malaika, is finally out. As the first episode released on Monday, her near and dear ones watched it and gave her a shoutout for her new outing by taking to social media. Also read: Moving in with Malaika: Malaika Arora talks proposing to Arbaaz Khan, Farah says all was well between them till Dabbang

Arjun Kapoor, who is in relationship with Malaika since a few years, shared his reaction on Instagram Stories. He shared pictures from his binge watch session at home and wrote, "Episode 1 has been consumed… waiting for the rest of the three this week." He added, “I know what I am watching tonight! So proud and happy to see this finally come alive and become a reality (literally).”

Malaika and her girl gang partied together at designer Manish Malhotra's birthday bash as the first episode released online. Sharing a picture of BFF Kareena Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora and how they watched the show before heading for the party, Malaika wrote, “My girls are glued." She also posted a ‘killin it’ sign with the picture.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posted this on their Instagram Stories.

Malaika's sister and former actor Amrita had also given her a shout out ahead of the show. Sharing a screenshot from the trailer on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “It's Moving In With Malaika Day, starting today at 8 pm only on Disney+ Hotstar. So excited for this. So proud of you Malaika. Onwards and upwards.” Karisma Kapoor had also shared a similar post.

Soon after the show went on air, Malaika made a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's house for his birthday party. She wore a sort silver high-neck top paired with thigh-high boots. She was twinning with Kareena, Karisma and Amrita. They all posed together for the paparazzi.

Malaika has talked about her love story, marriage and separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in the first episode of Moving In With Malaika. She is seen talking to choreographer Farah Khan about all that happened.

