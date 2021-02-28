Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor visit Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn. See photos

Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora were among the visitors at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence on Sunday evening. Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, also paid them a visit.

While Arjun was casually dressed in a black slogan T-shirt with matching track pants, Malaika wore a black and white striped dress. Karisma, meanwhile, wore a black T-shirt and green track pants. All three of them wore face masks.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a baby boy, earlier this month. They are also parents to a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Ever since Kareena was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, several family members, including Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, dropped by to see her and the little one.

Ahead of the arrival of their second baby, Saif and Kareena moved to a more spacious home, just across the road from their Fortune Heights apartment. The new house has a nursery for the baby and a swimming pool, among other things.

Karisma, in an earlier Instagram post, said she was over the moon to become an aunt again. She shared a baby photo of Kareena and wrote, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.” The picture also featured their father, Randhir Kapoor.

Saif shared the happy news of his son’s birth in a statement on Sunday and thanked everyone for their good wishes. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,” he said.

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Randhir expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He said that the family feels the newborn resembles his elder brother, Taimur. "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike)," he said, before adding, "Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur."

Saif will be seen next on the big screen in Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police alongside Arjun, Jaccqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The horror comedy will release on September 10. Kareena, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role.