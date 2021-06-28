Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora, says she makes him 'look good'. See here

Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post about having evolved in the last year, along with a picture clicked by his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor poses for a new photograph, clicked by Malaika Arora.

Actor Arjun Kapoor modelled for his girlfriend Malaika Arora on Monday, and shared the picture on Instagram with a motivational caption. Arjun celebrated his 36th birthday last week, and reflected at how life had changed for him in the last year.

Sharing a picture in which he gazed into the distance, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch... What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me."

Arjun added, "My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)." Arjun wore a sweatshirt in the picture, and appeared to be sitting at a table, ready for a meal.

Malaika Arora had wished Arjun a happy birthday with a special post over the weekend. It showed them hugging during a vacation. She captioned it, "Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor." It was on Arjun's birthday in 2019 that the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor thanks 'great brother' Arjun Kapoor for reality checks in birthday note, Khushi shares old pic

His sister, Anshula Kapoor dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Others wrote that he looked 'cute'. Arjun recently appeared in Sardar Ka Grandson, which released on Netflix and also starred Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Soni Razdan, among others. His film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar got a new lease on life after it was released on Amazon Prime Video, following years of delay and a compromised theatrical release.

