KRK shares Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's pic calling him 'fearless tiger', follows it with a clarification

Hours after Malaika Arora posted a picture with Arjun Kapoor to wish him on his birthday, Kamaal R Khan shared a cryptic tweet featuring the same image. The actor and film critic, best known as KRK, shared the picture on Twitter and dubbed Arjun as 'tiger'.

"Bhai Launde #ArjunKapoor Tiger Hai Tu. Gurda Hai Tere Main. Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya! Salute you! (Brother Arjun Kapoor, you are a tiger. You have courageously snatched it)." KRK tweeted. However, he soon followed the cryptic tweet with a clarification that he was referring to Arjun snatching Ek Villain 2 from Siddharth Malhotra, who starred in the first Ek Villain movie.

"Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else!" KRK added.

Dear people, why do you always think wrong? Main Toh #EkVillain2 Ko #SidharthMalhotra Se Cheen Ne Ki Baat Kar Raha Hun! Nothing else! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 26, 2021

Malaika had shared the picture on Instagram and wished Arjun on his birthday. She captioned the picture, "Happy birthday my sunshine." Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in 2019.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, who is the brother of actor Salman Khan. KRK has been caught up in a legal battle with Salman since he shared a video review of latter's movie, Radhe.

Earlier in the day, KRK also tagged Arjun to wish him a happy birthday and thanked him for the support. "My dear tiger bro @arjunk26 wishing you a very happy rocking birthday! Love you! And thank you for all the support!" KRK said.

KRK's tweets about Arjun come a few days after he claimed that he got on a call with Arjun and had a long discussion. Calling his 'only real friend' in the industry, KRK had said, "Thank you so much @arjunk26 Bhai for your call and long discussion. Now I understood that you are only my real friend in Bollywood. And you are only real MARD who is not scared of anyone. Now I will never ever criticise your film."

Salman's lawyers have slapped a defamation case against KRK. While his lawyers have said that the case is for the allegations of money laundering he has levelled against the actor, KRK maintained that it was his unfavourable review of Radhe that got him in trouble. KRK recently said that he ‘voluntarily’ took down all videos about Salman from his YouTube channel, as he does not want to ‘hurt’ him.