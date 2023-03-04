Arjun Kapoor poses with Uorfi Javed; Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee hold hands, Pooja Hegde wows in white at event. Watch

On Friday, many Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and Mandira Bedi, and several others were spotted at designer Gaurav Gupta's store opening in Mumbai. Uorfi Javed, who recently attended designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's bash in Mumbai, was also spotted at the event. After posing solo for the paparazzi, Uorfi posed with Arjun Kapoor outside the venue. Also read: Uorfi Javed blames Babil Khan for breaking her head gear, says ‘he got jealous’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebs attended the event in outfits designed by Gaurav Gupta. Pooja Hegde, who will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wore an eye-catching white and golden crop top and skirt as she attended the event. Actor Arjun Kapoor was seen in a shimmery black jacket, white shirt and a pair of black trousers. He also wore sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun Kapoor posed with actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed at the event. She wore an embellished top with a matching skirt featuring a thigh high slit. Uorfi, who is known for her unconventional fashion choices, also wore a huge necklace. In their video shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram, after Arjun and Uorfi posed together, paparazzi asked the actor to pose solo for some photos, to which he replied pointing towards Uorfi, "Solo ho gaya na (Solo photos are done, right)?"

Prateik Babbar wore an embellished white jacket and matching trousers paired with a mesh top. The actor was accompanied by girlfriend Priya Banerjee. The actor wore a golden gown. Designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, who married last year, also attended the store opening in matching black outfits. Actor Mandira Bedi was also seen in a grey embellished gown at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Thursday, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai that was attended by Radhika Merchant, Natasa Stankovic, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Neha Dhupia, Sonali Bendre as well as Uorfi Javed. She grabbed attention for her red saree-inspired dress, which she wore with an elaborate headgear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}