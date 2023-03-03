Uorfi Javed blames Babil Khan for breaking her head gear: ‘He got jealous’

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand party last night to premiere their fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor, featuring not only a mammoth collection of handcrafted couture and accessories but also original music. The event was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Neetu Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, Natasa Stankovic, and Uorfi Javed, among others. Later, Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share some inside pictures from the event where she also showed that Babil Khan broke her head gear as ‘he got jealous’. (Also read: Uorfi Javed recalls her father was abusive: 'He used to beat us a lot, I attempted suicide...')

For the party, Uorfi Javed chose wore a pre-draped red chiffon saree featuring a long pleated pallu, a low-rise waistline, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem. She finished the look with a sheer blouse embellished with red gemstones, killer high heels, and an OTT headdress encrusted with jewels. Before entering the party, she also posed for the paparazzo outside. When Babil made an entry after her, she also cheered for him saying, “Babil you look amazing, too good.” Babil chose to wear a multi-colour skirt and teamed it up with an embellished black blazer. Taking to Instagram Stories, Uorfi later posted a small clip from inside the party where she was seen holding a broken piece of her headgear and wrote in the caption: "So @babil.i.k broke my head gear cause I think he's jealous."

Uorfi Javed on her Instagram Story.

Uorfi also shared other pictures from the party, where she was seen with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Suzanne Khan, social media influencers Kmoal Pandey, Siddharth Batra, and Kusha Kapila. Uorfi had recently also modelled for the ace designers wearing a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree designed by the duo. She had posted a picture from the shoot and wrote in the caption: "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who lam. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me (sic)."

