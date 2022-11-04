Arjun Kapoor is all praise for Mili, tells Janhvi Kapoor ‘you continue to make me prouder’

Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor have penned messages of appreciation for Janhvi Kapoor's new release, Mili. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, released on Friday. Arjun took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post for Janhvi with throwback pictures of them together. He called her performance in Mili ‘a spine-chilling act.’ (Also read: Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, says ‘pagalpan hai ye film’; Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi react)

Arjun shared an unseen childhood picture with Janhvi along with the poster of Mili and wrote, “You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots! (Two red heart emojis)."

Reacting to his post, Janhvi commented, “Love you (red heart emoji)" and Maheep Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. One of Arjun's fans wrote, “Every words from you is absolutely true sir (clapping emojis)…#waise behen kiski hai (after all, whose sister she is).”

Janhvi's sister Khushi and aunt Maheep asked their fans to watch Mili. Taking to Instagram Stories, Khushi Kapoor shared a still from Mili and wrote, “It's Milli day today!!! So proud of you (red heart and pleading face emojis) miss you so much @janhvikapoor.” She even added the link of ‘book my show’ for fans to book their tickets for the movie. Maheep Kapoor added a poster of Janhvi's film and wrote, “@janhvikapoor you are BRILLIANT!!!!” In the bottom, she wrote, “MUST WATCH #mili in theatres 4th November" on Instagram Stories.

Khushi Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor appeal audience fans to watch Mili via Instagram Stories.

Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles. Mili marks Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen.

