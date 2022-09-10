Arjun Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor needs his advice for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; Maheep Kapoor agrees

Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor never spare a chance to roast each other. In the latest, Arjun poked fun at Sanjay's appearance on Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Housewives and said his uncle needs guidance from him for the next season. Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, who is one of the four leads in the show alongside Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, also agreed with Arjun. Also Read| Arjun Kapoor roasts Sanjay Kapoor over old pic from his wedding with Maheep

Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a still from the show that featured her, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. In the scene, Arjun gives his cousin Shanaya tips about her upcoming Bollywood debut after arranging a screening of one of her advertisements in a theatre.

Maheep praised Arjun for giving the best advice as she shared the still. She wrote, "Fyi (for your information) Arjun is the go-to person in our family #GivesTheBestAdviceEver #KeepsItReal...that’s why we (heart emoji) him. #AlwaysThereForUs." Arjun, who has made guest appearances in both seasons of the show, made fun of Sanjay Kapoor as he replied to the post.

He wrote, "For season 3 I’ll have to come and give Sanjay advice now," adding a laughing emoji. Maheep agreed with Arjun and replied, "pllllleease do!" Neelam Kothari also commented heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Maheep Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for giving the best advice.

Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada. In the previous season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Housewives, Arjun was seen giving advice to Shanaya's younger brother Jahaan Kapoor who also expressed interest in making a career in the Hindi film industry. Arjun had asked Jahaan to work on his Hindi, something Maheep was seen pushing her son to do in the second season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON