Arjun Kapoor roasts Sanjay Kapoor over old pic from his wedding with Maheep: 'Was in disbelief you were getting married'

Arjun Kapoor recently engaged in fun banter with his uncle Sanjay Kapoor that left their fans and friends laughing. Sanjay took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a picture from his wedding to Maheep Kapoor in 1997. It featured Arjun Kapoor sitting behind Sanjay with a solemn expression on his face while he and Maheep performed some wedding ritual. The actors made fun of each other as they tried to guess Arjun's thoughts in the picture. Also Read| Sanjay Kapoor was mistaken for Anil Kapoor after JugJugg Jeeyo screening

Sanjay Kapoor started the banter as he circled Arjun's face in the picture, and labelled it, "King of expression Arjun Kapoor." In the caption, he guessed Arjun's thoughts, writing "When will this Ritual get over so that I can have the ladoos (laughing emojis) @arjunkapoor #milliondollarexpression." Several friends and fans including Maheep commented laughing emojis on the post. Farah Khan wrote in the comments section, "@arjunkapoor has photobombed many an occasion."

Arjun Kapoor also dropped a comment, writing, "It was more to do with why the buffet had to be shut during the rituals." Sanjay replied to Arjun's comment with laughing emojis. Arjun then roasted Sanjay as he shared the post on Instagram Stories, and captioned it, "I think I was in disbelief you were finally getting married."

Sanjay Kapoor shares a pic with Maheep Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor had spoken about the bond he shares with Arjun in a recent interview, noting that they are also friends apart from being uncle and nephew. The actor told ETimes, "Thanks to certain situations and developments, I have become closest to Arjun (Kapoor). I have literally brought him up. We were living in the same house at Lokhandwala, and after I shifted out to Juhu, post marriage, we still spent a lot of time together. When Arjun was very young, I was literally a father figure to him. We have a great equation not just as ‘chacha-bhatija’ (uncle and nephew) but we’re like friends. "

Sanjay recently marked the release of his web series The Gone Game 2 on Voot Select. Arjun is currently preparing for the release of Ek Villain Returns, in which he stars alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.

