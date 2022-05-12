Arjun Kapoor replies to Malaika Arora's wish for long film career, hopes he doesn't 'have to be away so long'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in some romantic banter on Instagram on Wednesday. Arjun celebrated 10 years of his film career on Wednesday and conducted an ask me anything session for his fans. While Malaika commented on his videos, Arjun too reponded to her comments. Also read: Malaika Arora shares a stunning picture from her ‘happy place’ as she sets up mood for a romantic evening

Arjun had shared a video from his car drive to mark 10 years of his debut film, Ishaqzaade. The title song of the film can be heard playing in the background. He shared it with the caption, "As I left for work today, I felt grateful to soak in the first ray of light. Even after a decade of working in this industry, it still feels like the first day of shoot. #Gratitude #10YearsOfArjunKapoor." Malaika reacted to it, “This film , this song.”

Arjun Kapoor shared a video.

As Arjun shared the same video on his Instagram Stories, Malaika reacted to it, “Congratulations!!! To many more decades @arjunkapoor.” Arjun reacted to her comment, “hopefully with shorter outdoors so I don't have to be away so long,” along with a heart emoticon. Arjun Kapoor reacted to Malaika's comment on Instagram Stories.

Arjun also conducted an ask me anything session for his fans who asked his various questions about his co-stars, films and his style. When a fan claimed that he has turned more stylish now and asked the reason for his transformation, Arjun replied, “I mean have you seen the women in my life.”

Malaika and Arjun have been in relationship for quite a few years. Malaika recently told Bombay Times in an interview, “The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON