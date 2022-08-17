Arjun Kapoor reveals how soldier fan gave him confidence to do Bhoot Police: 'Mein toota hua tha lekin phir...'

Actor Arjun Kapoor recalled the time when India was under lockdown in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he was very low at that time as the film industry was suffering and theatres were shut. He said that it was his conversation with an army man in Dalhousie, that gave him the courage to do Bhoot Police. Also Read: Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was too 'decent', kept quiet while people online took potshots: 'Ab zaada hone laga hai'

Bhoot Police was released on September 10, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Javed Jaffrey.

During a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun said, “So during the lockdown, I was sitting at home and signed Bhoot Police and we went to Dharamshala for the shoots. The first phase was in Dalhousie. I guess it was 6 months after the lockdown in 2020. At that time my confidence was very low. My film Panipat didn't do well at the box office, theatres were shut down and the industry was under lockdown. And that was the first time since lockdown that I went out to do a film. I went there very confused. I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it.”

He added, “So when I reached Dalhousie, the army had a barricading to enter Dalhousie and I was lost in my thoughts, then when my car reached there and the guy looked at me, he said 'Aray Arjun Kapoor aray how are you sir, I saw your film Gunday'. At that time, I realised, that this is the audience I am working for. They don't care if my film didn't work. Mein itna toota hua tha itna under confident tha and uss aadmi se mila aur usne 3 minute baat ki (I was so broken and underconfident at that time and I talked to him for 3 minutes) and his words gave me the power to do that film. I could go and do a whole film knowing that's how my audience remembers me, that's not an agenda. He gave a normal reaction. It is the biggest win of my 10-year-long career that an army officer in Dalhousie knows me, he likes my work.”

Arjun's last film Ek Villain Returns, starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and was released on July 29. He will be seen next in Kuttey and The Ladykiller. Kuttey stars Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.

