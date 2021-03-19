Arjun Kapoor says Parineeti Chopra is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011

Actor Arjun Kapoor has said that Parineeti Chopra, his Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star, is 'a better version' of the person he first met back in 2011, when they were selected to star in their debut film, Ishaqzaade.

In an interview, Arjun said that Parineeti has retained some of the qualities that she had even then, but has evolved. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actors play an on-the-run duo.

He told SpotboyE, "Nothing has changed because that's how we are when we interact with each other. Whatever changes people see in her or people feel is something where they can see her evolution. I just see the same Parineeti I saw in 2011 in Yash Raj when we met for the first time and we were told we will be working together. For me, she is that person and will always remain that person. Obviously, a slightly better version because life does teach us. But in her innocence and purity, she is still the same person."

The actors first worked together in Ishaqzaade, and then once again in Namaste England. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, has been lying on the shelves for years. Arjun said that he had no part to play in the film's release plan, and that as an actor, he is merely a small part of the entire enterprise.

"I always believe, whatever happens, happens for the best. A film has its own destiny and fate. You as an actor are one aspect or one spoke in the wheel that moves it forward. You cannot control its destiny in its entirety," he said.

