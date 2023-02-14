Arjun Kapoor shares mushy and unseen pic with Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day, Athiya Shetty and Shruti Haasan react

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared an unseen picture with his girlfriend, television personality Malaika Arora, on Valentine's Day. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Arjun posted the candid photo of the couple. In the picture, Arjun held Malaika Arora from behind while she kept her hand on his shoulder. (Also Read | Malaika Arora says she discusses marriage plans and kids with Arjun Kapoor)

The couple smiled as they looked ahead. Malaika held a drink as she spent time outdoors with Arjun. In the photo, Malaika wore a blue cropped top and matching skirt while Arjun opted for a blue shirt and black pants.

Arjun didn't caption the post but added a red heart emoji. Malaika, Athiya Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Tahira Kashyap and Esha Gupta posted red heart emojis. A fan commented, "Age is just a number. Hence proved. Love has no age boundary." "Stay strong, stay happy, stay blessed u guys," wrote a person.

Last month, Malaika praised her boyfriend's film Kuttey. Taking to Instagram Stories, Malaika had shared a picture which she captioned, "Wat a cracker of a film N fab performances. Watch it in a cinema near you." Arjun shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, "My biggest cheerleader."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower each other with affection and praises on social media. Last year on her show Moving In With Malaika, she had spoken about Arjun.

Malaika told Farah Khan, “Humne iss baare mein baat ki hai. Aap apne partner se aisi cheezon ke baare mein baat karte hai (We have talked about this, you have to talk about these things with your partner). I think I am a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai (I am happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it).”

Arjun was last seen in Kuttey, the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj. It also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film hit the theatres on January 13.

Arjun will also be seen in an upcoming thriller film The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON