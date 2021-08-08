Arjun Kapoor slams news report comparing his and Malaika Arora's wealth, calls it 'sad, shameful' before deleting

Actor Arjun Kapoor in a now-deleted Instagram Story slammed a news headline comparing his and Malaika Arora's wealth. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years, having made their relationship Instagram-official on his birthday in 2019.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor took to social media and called out a headline that questioned the source of Malaika Arora's wealth. Malaika, who has worked as an actor, a producer, and now a television host, has had a career spanning decades. Arjun pointed out as much when he wrote, "It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me.”

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's now-deleted post.

Arjun in a recent interview to Hindustan Times Brunch said that he loves how 'dignified' Malaika is. "The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!" he said.

In a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun was asked to name the one person who knows him really well. He said that his 'girlfriend' can tell if he's had a rough day just by looking at him, and that she knows him 'inside out'.

Also read: 'Malaika Arora knows me inside out': Arjun Kapoor says she can know his mood by his expression

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son, Arhaan. Last year, in an Instagram Live with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun confessed he would not hide his marriage from fans but said that he and Malaika aren't thinking about tying the knot yet.