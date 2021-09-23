Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor teases Kareena Kapoor as he shines spotlight on Taimur in belated birthday post
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor teases Kareena Kapoor as he shines spotlight on Taimur in belated birthday post

Two days after Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday, Arjun Kapoor wished her on social media with a picture of her, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor two days after her birthday. 

Arjun Kapoor teased Kareena Kapoor in a special birthday post which he shared two days late. The actor, taking to Instagram, shared a picture featuring himself, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. 

In the picture, which seems to have been taken during the shoot of Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Taimur are watching a small monitor while a masked Kareena Kapoor sits in the background. 

Sharing the picture, Arjun joked, “Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame... Here’s to more good times on & off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to Bhoot Police !!! @kareenakapoorkhan #itsabiggish.” 

 

Responding to the post, Kareena said, “Oiiiii so true your caption is (heart-eyed emoji and laughing emojis) …always gonna steal the boys thunder…love you tons.” 

Kareena rang in her 41st birthday with Saif and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, in the Maldives. The family left Mumbai for a holiday last week and she has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram. 

On her birthday, she shared two pictures with Saif. In one, the couple were photographed alone, with the sea doubling up as the background. In another, Saif and Kareena, along with their sons, took a stroll on the beach with the words ‘happy birthday’ blazing away in the background. She shared the picture with the caption, “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself.” 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor bids summer goodbye with a mirror selfie in a black bikini, see new pic here

Saif was most recently seen in Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Kareena recently filmed some scenes for Laal Singh Chaddha. She stars opposite Aamir Khan in the film. 

 

Topics
kareena kapoor saif ali khan arjun kapoor taimur ali khan
