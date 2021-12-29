Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 again, BMC seals his building

Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 again, reported news agency ANI. The actor was previously diagnosed with the Coronovirus in September 2020.

His diagnosis was appeared to be confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to ANI, BMC has sealed Arjun's Mumbai residence and the sanitisation work of his building is under process. Arjun is yet to comment on his health update.

Meanwhile, his cousin Rhea Kapoor has confirmed that she too has tested positive for Covid-19. The producer, taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, shared the update and added that she is isolating with her husband Karan Boolani.

“My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you,” an excerpt of her statement read.

Last year, when Arjun was first tested positive for Covid-19, he had noticed a few symptoms. Speaking with Mid-Day after his recovery, Arjun had said, “I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week. Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it. Even today, I am careful because the doctors have advised me to take it one day at a time. I don’t know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can.”

