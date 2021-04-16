Arjun Kapoor wanted Darshan Raval's voice and he got it seven years later with Dil Hai Deewana. Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor said he has the rights to the voice of musician Darshan Raval. Arjun's latest outing, music video titled Dil Hai Deewana, is set to land online on Saturday and Darshan has lent his voice in it. Rakul Preet Singh also features in the music video.

Darshan shared short clips from his first onscreen appearance in 2014, on the reality show India's Raw Star. The video begins with Darshan singing and Arjun is then heard saying, "Ye awaaz mujhe de de yaar tu (Give this voice to me, my friend)."

Darshan's post also had a small glimpse of their upcoming song, with Arjun lip-syncing to his voice. The musician captioned his post as, "@arjunkapoor bhai lo ho gai aapki awaaz (There you go brother, the voice is yours). " Arjun was quick to respond with, "Iss awaaz pe mera haq hai (I have the rights to this voice)."

Arjun's response garnered nearly five thousand likes while the post has more than 1.3 million likes. Many celebs showered the post with their love. Suyyash Rai and Ali Merchant pasted heart emojis while Archana Pania Sharma wrote, "Awesome awesome u sound sooo refreshing and massst HAPPY HAPPY Song I liiiike."

Dil Hai Deewana is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Shabbir Ahmed has written the lyrics. Actor-turned-singer Zara Khan has lent the female vocals for the song along with Darshan. It is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

The music video also reunites Arjun with his Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul and his Aurangzeb co-star Zara.

Arjun had earlier posted the song's teaser on his Instagram page on Thursday. He wrote, "A love story that is filled with fun! #DilHaiDeewana Teaser out now. Song releasing on 17th April 2021."