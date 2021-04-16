IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday shares throwback pic from childhood, check out actor in her missing teeth avatar
Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger and Shukun Batra's film.
Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger and Shukun Batra's film.
bollywood

Ananya Panday shares throwback pic from childhood, check out actor in her missing teeth avatar

  • Actor Ananya Panday on Friday gave a peek into her childhood with a new throwback picture. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:45 PM IST

Actor Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture from her childhood on Friday. The picture showed her from the time when some of her teeth were missing.

The actor shared the black and white picture on Instagram Stories without any caption. Ananya routinely shares pictures from her childhood, many of them with her besties - Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Sharing one on Holi, she wrote: "Happy holi!!!!! my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always." The picture showed all three of them, posing for a picture with colour on their face. Suhana had even commented on it and said: "Awww so cute love u."

Ananya Panday's throwback picture.
Ananya Panday's throwback picture.

On her sister Rysa's 16th birthday, Ananya shared another throwback picture from the time Rysa was just a baby and wrote: "This brat is finally 16!!! happy bday Rychuuuu - love u the mostest in the whole entire world."

On International Women's Day, she had again shared a childhood picture with her mother Bhavana Panday, sister Rysa and grandmother.

Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Khaali Peeli is a concoction that can only be brewed in the belly of Bollywood. With one chase sequence following on the tails of another, director Maqbool Khan ensures not a single moment is without its adrenaline dialled up to an 11. But it’s quite shocking how easily one can grow bored of craziness as well." She made a cameo in Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives as well.

Also read: When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She went on to work in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor will be seen in two films - Liger with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's untitled next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Sidhanth Chaturvedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ananya panday bhavana pandey dad chunky + 1 more

Related Stories

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor pose together.
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor pose together.
bollywood

Ananya reveals Suhana is the 'makeup guru' of their squad with Shanaya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 05:23 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday has revealed that Suhana Khan is the de-facto 'makeup guru' of their squad, which also includes Shanaya Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Ananya Panday is missing her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as she watches Kolkata Knight Riders play.
Ananya Panday is missing her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as she watches Kolkata Knight Riders play.
bollywood

Ananya misses besties Suhana, Shanaya as Kolkata Knight Riders mark first win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • As Kolkata Knight Riders played their first match of IPL 2021, Ananya Panday revealed she was missing Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP