Arjun Rampal calls it a ‘privilege’ to work with Mohanlal in Operation Ganga; fans excited for ‘Major Iqbal with Major Mahadevan’

Actor Arjun Rampal is fresh off the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the spy films, he played ISI agent Major Iqbal, who turns out to be one of the film’s main antagonists. He is now teaming up with Mohanlal for a Malayalam film titled Operation Ganga. Fans couldn’t be more thrilled about Iqbal’s crossover with Mohanlal’s famous character Major Mahadevan.

Arjun Rampal calls it a ‘privilege’ to work with Mohanlal

Arjun Rampal and Mohanlal will share the screen in Operation Ganga.

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Arjun took to his Instagram account to post pictures of himself and Mohanlal. The duo posed for pictures, all smiles, in what appears to be a hotel lobby. Dressed in casuals, their looks from the films are yet to be revealed. “Such an honour to have the privilege to share screen space with you Sir. It has been inspirational. The supremely talented and gifted @mohanlal Thank you. #operationganga #Georgia #Tbilisi,” revealing that they were shooting in Tbilisi, Georgia for the film.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to see a ‘crossover they didn’t expect’. One comment read: “Major Iqbal with Major Mahadevan.” A fan wrote, “Two Most Fav and Fab Men in one Frame.” One even commented, “Collab I didn’t expect.” Commenting on Arjun’s success streak, one person wrote, “This year no break, only back to back hits.” Several others were thrilled to see the actors collab. One fan even joked, “lalettan and bebo,” referring to a famous meme of Arjun’s character pretending to be Kareena Kapoor in Ra.One. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were thrilled to see a ‘crossover they didn’t expect’. One comment read: “Major Iqbal with Major Mahadevan.” A fan wrote, “Two Most Fav and Fab Men in one Frame.” One even commented, “Collab I didn’t expect.” Commenting on Arjun’s success streak, one person wrote, “This year no break, only back to back hits.” Several others were thrilled to see the actors collab. One fan even joked, “lalettan and bebo,” referring to a famous meme of Arjun’s character pretending to be Kareena Kapoor in Ra.One. {{/usCountry}}

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Major Mahadevan is a famous character essayed by Mohanlal and created by Major Ravi. The actor has played the role so far in Keerthi Chakra (2006), Kurukshetra (2008), Kandahar (2010), and 1971: Beyond Borders (2017).

Bhagyashri Borse hints at a spy film

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Bhagyashri Borse, who starred in films such as Kaantha, Kingdom and Lenin, also posted pictures with Mohanlal, hinting that Operation Ganga is a spy film. She wrote, “Dearest @mohanlal sir, To be your co-actor feels like a blessing. Every day of shoot, I get to see cinema through your eyes and learn from you.. you are truly gifted sir. #OperationGanga #AgentOnDuty.” Khushbu Sundar commented ‘wow’ with fire emojis under her post.

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Arjun Rampal, Mohanlal’s recent work

Arjun played the ISI head Iqbal in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He received praise for his performance in the films, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The actor most recently starred in Satluj, which was released on OTT with no announcement and taken down within hours. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role was previously titled Punjab ‘95.

Mohanlal last starred in Drishyam 3 and has appeared in cameos in Patriot, Thudakkam, Khalifa: The Ruler, and Haiwaan. He will soon star in Athimanoharam, Nedumkandam Miracle, and Ram, in addition to playing cameos in Jailer 2 and Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.