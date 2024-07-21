Arjun Rampal's daughters Mahikaa, Myra celebrate his sons' Arik and Ariv's birthdays; GF Gabriella shares inside pics

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades celebrated the birthdays of their sons Arik and Ariv. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Gabriella shared a bunch of pictures and videos giving a glimpse inside the birthday bash. (Also Read | Arjun Rampal becomes father for 4th time as girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gives birth to second baby boy) Arjun Rampal posed with Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal, Arik, Ariv and Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun, Gabriella celebrate kids' birthdays

The first picture featured Arjun holding Ariv while Gabriella Demetriades planted a kiss on her child's cheek. The ninja-themed birthday party was also attended by Arjun's daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. They are his children from his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun, Gabriella, Ariv, Mahikaa, and Myra posed together in the next photo.

Inside birthday party, decorations

A few pictures showed Arjun cutting the birthday cake as Arik stood near it. A video showed all the kids inside a ball pit. Mahikaa and Myra also joined them and waved as Arjun zoomed in the camera. The birthday had several games which the kids played. The food included chips, waffles, nuggets, hot dogs, sandwiches, and desserts, among other dishes.

Gabriella pens note

The venue was decorated with colourful balloons and different animated ninja character cutouts. Sharing the post, Gabriella wrote, "My two boys, two days apart. Happy 1 to baby Ariv and happy 5 Arik. What a day (clown face emoji)." On her Instagram Stories too, Gabriella shared photos and clips from the party. In a photo, Mahikaa gave a kiss to Arik as she held him.

On her Instagram Stories too, Gabriella shared photos and clips from the party.

Arjun's relationships

Arjun and model Gabriella have been in a relationship for several years after Arjun separated from Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr married in 1998. In May 2018, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement after 20 years of marriage. They have two daughters. Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends in 2018 and started dating after a few months. The couple welcomed Arik in 2019. Ariv was born in July last year.

Arjun's last film

The actor was last seen in Crakk, which hit theatres on February 23. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The film faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam's Article 370.