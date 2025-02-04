Arjun Rampal gets multiple cuts as he walks into shattered glass; internet calls him ‘Keanu Reeves lite’

Actor Arjun Rampal got hurt after he attended the Next On Netflix event on Monday. Several videos and pictures emerged on social media platforms of the actor bleeding from his finger after he tried to make an entrance, breaking a glass pane. (Also Read | Rana Naidu Season 2: Rana Daggubati faces off Arjun Rampal in his ‘last job’ to secure family's future. Watch) Arjun Rampal attended Netflix's event in Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal gets hurt at Netflix event

In a clip shared by Instagram user Cin-A-Mates, Arjun was seen standing behind a glass wall ahead of the promotion of his upcoming show, Rana Naidu's second season. He kicked and punched the glass as he arrived on stage. As he stepped inside, the glass shattered and fell on him. Later, Arjun was seen bleeding from his fingers.

Fans react to Arjun getting hurt

Host Maniesh Paul pointed at Arjun's finger, and he smiled. The actor wore a black kurta and pyjama and also carried a stole around his neck. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Keanu Reeves lite." "Ra-one mode activated," wrote a person. "Tried to copy entrance like Akshay Kumar," read a comment. "Glass was hurt, not him," commented another fan. "Sugar cubes shouldn't hurt more," said another fan. "He is a rockstar, today's kids will not recognise him," wrote an Instagram user.

About Arjun's next, Rana Naidu 2

Arjun's Rana Naidu 2, which will stream on Netflix, also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. An official adaptation of popular American series Ray Donovan, the show brought together the real life uncle-nephew duo for the first time. It follows the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem and his tense equation with his estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

At the streamer's slate announcement event for the year 2025, Rana said the first season of the show, which premiered in March 2023, was a walk in the park as compared to the second chapter, which is going to be messy and bloodier.

In season two, Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past.

The series also stars Surveen Chawla and Kriti Kharbanda. Show creator Karan Anshuman said in the second season the story goes beyond the father-son conflict.