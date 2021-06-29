Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades says ‘changing your nose, lips’ with filters can be ‘harmful’

Model and designer Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, pointed out the deceitful nature of social media in a series of Instagram Stories. She talked about how filters and angles can drastically change one’s appearance in pictures.

Gabriella Demetriades shared a report which said that more and more people are opting for cosmetic procedures ‘because they hate how they look on camera’. In a follow-up post, she shared a picture of herself, with a filter on one half of her face and no filter on the other. “This is important. With/without filter is so simple but so impactful to people following you, thinking you have perfect skin. Not only that, changing your nose/lips/face structure via filters also can be harmful to those not in the know,” she wrote.

Gabriella Demetriades on Instagram Stories.

“Also, angles. @danaemercer will show you how simple it is to shave off 10 kgs (there is no harm here) but people should know your body has many shapes in different angles and no one’s perfect from every angle,” she added, sharing another selfie.

Gabriella talked about how ‘simple breathing and posture’ can make a difference and wrote, “Don’t be fooled, we are holding our breath a lot.” She shared a picture of herself taken from a flattering angle and wrote, “Low angle/pointed foot/stomach in/glute clench. All my best angles or optical illusion,” along with a laughing emoji. She posted another photo from the same day and wrote, “Same day - different angles. @danaemercer thank you for sharing what is real online.”

Gabriella Demetriades on Instagram Stories.

Gabriella Demetriades on Instagram Stories.

Currently, Gabriella is holidaying with Arjun Rampal and their son Arik in Budapest. She has been sharing pictures on Instagram. In a recent post, she wrote, “Hope everyone gets their own holiday soon #budapest.”

Also read | When Katrina Kaif wanted to tie Akshay Kumar a rakhi: ‘I don’t see anything wrong with it’

Arjun will be seen next in Dhaakad, headlined by actor Kangana Ranaut. The spy thriller is directed by Razneesh Ghai.