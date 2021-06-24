On Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra's birthday, his gf Gabriella Demetriades says 'please pick your phone'

Actor Arjun Rampal is missing his daughter Myra on her 16th birthday. He took to Instagram on Thursday to share a birthday message for her.

"Happy happy sweet 16 my little jaan @myra_rampal love you beyond and more can’t wait to have you in my arms again. Happy birthday," Arjun Rampal captioned his post. He shared multiple pictures of Myra, some of which also showed her playing with his youngest child, son Arik.





Myra's mother, Arjun's ex-wife, Mehr Jesia also shared a note for her daughter. "My Little Miss Sweet 16. Craziest teenager ever. Know that life is not about finding yourself, it’s about creating yourself. You are magical Myra all my love always."

Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also shared pictures of herself, Arjun, Myra and her elder sister from a holiday. She wished her on her birthday and asked her to pick up her phone.

Other celebrities also wished her. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dearest myru stay blessed my lovely sending so so much love." Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday."

Arjun and Mehr were married from 1998 to 2019. He then started dating Gabriella and they welcomed son Arik two years ago. About the bond between Arik and his half-sisters, Arjun had told GQ, "The girls dote on Arik – he’s an angel who’s come into our lives. A complete joy. Children teach you to love again. The birth of a child reminds you how much your own parents loved you. It’s an unconditional bond."

Arjun and Gabriella are currently in Budapest with Arin. Recently, Arjun had shared pictures of his new platinum blonde hairstyle. The look is for his upcoming action movie Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut.

Also read: Step inside Sara Ali Khan's cosy home that highlights neutral hues and colourful decor

"A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain," he wrote on Instagram as he shared his look.