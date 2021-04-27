Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades teases son Arik over his grumpy expression. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Tuesday teased their son Arik over his expression. She took to Instagram Stories to re-post a picture of Arik shared by a fan club.

The post features Arjun, Gabriella, and Arik in a series of throwback pictures from a Jaipur wedding. Sharing the post, Gabriella wrote, "happier time's (not for arik perhaps)" as Arik can be seen wearing a grumpy expression as he looks at the camera.

Recently, Arjun revealed he tested negative for Covid-19. He posted a picture on Instagram and said, "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms."

"I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light❤️#recovered," he had added. The Om Shanti Om actor had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 17.

Through his quarantine period, Arjun kept fans updated via Instagram. He revealed his artistic side and shared photos of himself painting with watercolours on a canvas. He had also dropped pictures of himself reading a book.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many celebrities within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also infected with the coronavirus.

In 2020, Arjun and Gabriella were called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while they were investigating an alleged Bollywood drug racket. In a New Year post on Instagram, he had maintained that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’.

Arjun was last seen in the Zee5 courtroom drama Nail Polish. He has several other films such as Dhaakad and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline.