Arjun Rampal shares pics from quarantine life as he recovers from Covid-19, fan asks 'who clicked?' This is his response

Arjun Rampal is tapping into his artistic side during quarantine, as he recovers from Covid-19. He took to Instagram to share photos of himself painting with watercolours on a canvas. “Trying something new... quarantined #quaratinelife #Day4,” he wrote in his caption.

However, as Arjun is in isolation, one fan wanted to know who was clicking his pictures. “Who clicked,” she commented on his post, to which he replied, “@sumana_datta me on timer, discovering many new ways.”

A screengrab of Arjun Rampal's comment.





On Saturday, Arjun shared the news of his diagnosis on Instagram. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me,” he wrote.

“To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!” he added.

Arjun has been documenting his life in quarantine on Instagram. Earlier this week, he shared pictures of himself reading a book and wrote, “Day 2 #quarantinelife #books #thoughts #contemplate #write #gettoknowme All of you out there stay smart, stay safe.”

Last year, Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while investigating an alleged drug racket in Bollywood. He seemed to allude to this in a New Year post on Instagram, in which he maintained that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’.

Arjun, who was last seen in the Zee5 courtroom drama Nail Polish, has films such as Dhaakad and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline.

