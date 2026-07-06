Arjun Rampal's birthday wish for ‘Sher-e’ Ranveer Singh melts hearts, shares unseen BTS Dhurandhar moments

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday today, and wishes from friends, colleagues and fans have been pouring in since morning. Joining the celebrations, his Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal shared a heartfelt birthday note along with a few unseen pictures from their time together on set.

Arjun Rampal shares unseen moments with Ranveer Singh

Arjun Rampal with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Arjun Rampal marked Ranveer Singh's birthday by sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Some of the pictures show the two actors filming the final climax fight between Hamza Ali Mazari and Major Iqbal. Covered in fake blood after an intense action sequence, the co-stars are seen laughing together between takes. Rampal also included a few moments from the success celebrations following the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Along with the photos, Rampal wrote a heartfelt note for Ranveer. He said, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug.”

Fans filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Ranveer. Rampal's partner, Gabriella Demetriades, also joined in and wrote, “Happy birthday @ranveersingh.”

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What was Dhurandhar about?

{{^usCountry}} The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor. {{/usCountry}}

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The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), an Indian intelligence officer working undercover in Pakistan. Living under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari, he has spent years earning the trust of Karachi's dangerous Lyari underworld. Picking up where the first film ended, the sequel follows Hamza as he rises through the ranks of the crime syndicate, all while secretly working to bring down the terror network responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His mission eventually leads him into a deadly face-off with Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and the mysterious figure known as Bade Sahab.

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

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Ranveer Singh is also believed to be preparing for his next big project. The actor will soon begin work on his upcoming zombie film, Pralay, which is expected to go on floors later this year. It will mark his first project under his own production Maa Kasam Films.

What's next for Arjun Rampal?

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Satluj, earlier titled Punjab '95. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. It briefly premiered on Zee5 on July 3 but was taken down from the platform within two days.

Up next, Rampal will be seen in the Amazon MX Player series Billionaire. He will play the role of a businessman whose character is inspired by Vijay Mallya. The actor has reportedly signed Anil Sharma's next Arjun Naga.