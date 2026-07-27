Army mess in Srinagar inaugurates 'Dhurandhar bar' with motifs from Ranveer Singh film, Rakesh Bedi gives tour. See pics

The two Dhurandhar films from Aditya Dhar did not just shatter box office records but also firmly entrenched themselves in modern Indian pop culture. Now, months after their release and success, even members of the Indian Army are recognising that impact. Recently, actor Rakesh Bedi, who was part of the films, revealed that an Army mess in Srinagar has built a Dhurandhar bar, complete with posters and artwork from the film. The actor even gave a short tour of the bar in a video posted on social media.

Rakesh Bedi inaugurates Dhurandhar bar in Srinagar army mess

Rakesh Bedi gave a tour of the Dhurandhar bar.

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On Friday, Rakesh Bedi shared a few videos on his Instagram Stories where he revealed that he was at an Army base in Srinagar, where he had been invited to inaugurate a Dhurandhar-themed bar. “I am in Srinagar. I won't go into details of where I am, but this is an Army mess. Here, they have made a Dhurandhar corner. They were waiting for someone to come and inaugurate it. Today, I happened to be here in Kashmir, in Srinagar, and I am going to do the honours. I am honoured to do that,” the actor said, before panning the camera to reveal a ribbon waiting to be cut. “I cannot tell you where this bar is for security reasons,” the actor added.

Inside the Dhurandhar bar at Srinagar army mess

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{{^usCountry}} Later, in another video, Rakesh Bedi gave his followers a tour of the newly inaugurated bar. He showed how it had a sign proclaiming ‘Dhurandhar bar, established 2026’. On the side of the bar was a poster of Gaurav Gera, who played a milk soda seller in the film. The poster showed him mixing the drink and featured his signature line. A poster of Rakesh Bedi was hung beside it, again featuring a drink-themed line of his from the film. Rakesh also panned to an expansive artwork featuring the film’s lead Ranveer Singh, which utilised part of a real gun to complete the illusion. On the opposite wall was an artwork of R Madhavan from the film. The actor played India’s National Security Advisor in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, in another video, Rakesh Bedi gave his followers a tour of the newly inaugurated bar. He showed how it had a sign proclaiming ‘Dhurandhar bar, established 2026’. On the side of the bar was a poster of Gaurav Gera, who played a milk soda seller in the film. The poster showed him mixing the drink and featured his signature line. A poster of Rakesh Bedi was hung beside it, again featuring a drink-themed line of his from the film. Rakesh also panned to an expansive artwork featuring the film’s lead Ranveer Singh, which utilised part of a real gun to complete the illusion. On the opposite wall was an artwork of R Madhavan from the film. The actor played India’s National Security Advisor in the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Posters and artwork inspired by Dhurandhar inside the bar.

About Dhurandhar films

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge focused on Hamza aka Jaskirat (Ranveer), an Indian spy in Karachi who infiltrates a local gang led by Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) to dismantle the ISI-led terror network it supported in Pakistan. The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The first Dhurandhar released in December 2025, minting ₹1300 crore worldwide. The sequel was an even bigger hit, grossing over ₹1800 crore globally.