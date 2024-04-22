Arpita Khan prays at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah after firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

Arpita Khan is known for sharing a close bond with her elder brother, Salman Khan. She recently visited Salman at his residence after the gun-firing incident on April 14. Arpita now visited Delhi in order to seek blessings at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. (Also read: Aayush Sharma opens up on firing outside brother-in-law Salman Khan's house: ‘We as a family stand together’) Arpita Khan recently prayed at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. Birbal Sharma/HT

Arpita Khan prays at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

Arpita was seen in a colourful suit as she walked towards the shrine in the video shared by a paparazzo. She was seen paying her respects at the shrine.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Recently, Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma and Salman's younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, also reacted to the gun-firing incident. Both Aayush and Arbaaz said that the family stays together during these hard times.

In an interview with India Today, Salman's father, Salim Khan, said, “What’s there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you’ll learn your lesson when we’ll kill you). We’ve been given extra police protection. They’ve (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they’ve arrested two people today, that means they’re on it.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Bollywood celebrities on firing outside Salman's house

Ever since the unknown men fired outside Salman's house, there have been concerns about his safety. Pooja Bhatt had tweeted about the security lapse after the incident took place. The actor-filmmaker captioned her tweet as, “Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary.” Comedian Bharti Singh also reacted to the incident and said, “Bhai has a lot of blessings; Bhai will be safe, I want him to be safe always.”

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra and others in crucial roles. He will next feature in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, releasing on Eid 2025.