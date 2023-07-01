Arshad Warsi reveals why he was replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2

Arshad Warsi has talked about being replaced by Salman Khan as host in Bigg Boss after he hosted the first season of the reality show. He opened up about being replaced by Akshay Kumar as well in Jolly LLB 2. The actor also confessed that he did not like working on his 2004 film Hulchul. (Also read: Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 ‘may not happen’)

Arshad responded to queries on losing out two successful roles - that of Bigg Boss host and the lead character in Jolly LLB. Both projects proved to be successful but he did not return in his role. Salman Khan replaced Arshad in the reality show and has been hosting it for more than a decade now. Akshay Kumar was roped in for the role of the lawyer in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 2.

“Now Jolly LLB 3 is in the making and you will see Akshay teaming up with me in the film. This was the original plan - I'd feature in the first film, he'll do the second. As for Bigg Boss, I could not do the next season as I had gone to London for a shoot. But I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’' like Salman,” Arshad told Amar Ujala.

Arshad said he was not even happy with Hulchul. The film was one of his initial comic films that proved to be a successful venture. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hulchul also starred Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Suniel Shetty.

Asked if he was chosen for Hulchul after he featured as Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS, Arshad told the Hindi daily, “To tell you the truth, I did not enjoy working on Hulchul. It is a weird coincidence. Acting is my profession and I have to do it. But, personally, I was not too happy with the film. I just did my job and walked away. At times, a few things in life end up being not good.”

Arshad's latest release Asur 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. He returns as the investigating officer in the web show that talks of spirituality, religion and explores the idea of questioning the concept of God.

After making his acting debut with the hit Tere Mere Sapne in 1996, Arshad starred in a supporting role in Munnabhai MBBS in 2003 and became a household name. Soon, he was seen in several comic films. Barring Sehar, Arshad majorly played comic roles in movies in the 2000s. He has also been one of the constant names reappearing in Rohit Shetty's hit comic franchise Golmaal.

