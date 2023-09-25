Inside pics of Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reception

Hours after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared their official wedding photos, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora posted a couple of unseen pictures from the newlyweds' reception. Soon after their wedding on Sunday in Udaipur, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha hosted a reception, which had everyone from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza in attendance. Also read: Parineeti Chopra makes first appearance after wedding with Raghav Chadha, wears jeans with sindoor and pink chooda

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha reception

Politicians and celebrities attended Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception on Sunday.

On Monday, Sanjeev Arora took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife posing with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their wedding reception. While the actor wore a light pink saree with a matching blouse featuring cape-style sleeves, the AAP leader was dressed in a black tuxedo. Sanjeev Arora wrote in his caption, “Congratulations to @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra on their beautiful union. Wishing this power couple a lifetime filled with laughter, love, and endless happiness.”

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann pose for pic

Sharing another picture from the bash, which had him posing with Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra as well as Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, among others, Sanjeev Arora captioned it, “Absolutely delighted to have enjoyed Udaipur Marriage within the company of our esteemed CMs of Delhi @arvindkejriwal and Punjab @bhagwantmann1, along with fellow parliamentarians @sanjaysinghaap, @harbhajan3 and @vikramsahney.”

Sania Mirza shared reception photos

Apart from celebrity wedding guests such as fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also doubled up as the bride's official couturier, Sania Mirza also posted a glimpse of her reception outfit on Instagram Stories. Parineeti's friend Sania Mirza, who attended the wedding with her sister Anam, wore an embellished cream lehenga and posed with her sister for a selfie.

Earlier, she had also shared a picture with Anam from the wedding on Sunday. Before attending her bestie's wedding, Sania had also posted a throwback picture with Parineeti on Instagram Stories. She had written along with it, “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the biggest jhappi (hug).”

Celebs at Parineeti and raghav's wedding

Apart from Sania and Harbhajan Singh, several politicians including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Aaditya Thackeray were among the attendees at Parineeti and Raghav's wedding.

Meanwhile, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, along with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, gave the wedding a miss. However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, who is a chef and producer, attended the pre-wedding and wedding festivities in Delhi and Udaipur.

