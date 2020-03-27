Sania Mirza says BFF Parineeti Chopra can’t do her biopic because she’s playing Saina Nehwal, lists four replacements

bollywood

Tennis player Sania Mirza has said that the rights to her biopic have been sold to producer Ronnie Screwvala, and has also listed the actors she’d want to play her in the film. Previously, Sania had said that her friend Parineeti Chopra should play her in the biopic.

But Sania told Pinkvilla that “Pari can’t do it because she’s doing Saina Nehwal now. So I guess she’s out of the picture.” Parineeti has been prepping to play badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic. Sania continued, “There are so many amazing actors and I’m sure they could do justice to my role.”

Egged on, she said, “Alia (Bhatt), Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone), Sara Ali Khan . A lot would depend on the script, there are so many things involved.” Sania said that the film is in pre-production and that, “We’re looking for directors right now.”

Talking about the particular narrative of her life that she’d want to see portrayed on screen, Sania said she would be involved creatively in the film, and that she’d definitely want to tap into the journey of being the first person to do what she did in India. “I would like to inspire other girls to pick up tennis racquets or follow their dreams.”

In an appearance on Kareena Kapoor chat show, What Women Want, Sania had said, “It’s going to be a mutual thing. I need to sit down with the writers because even though I wrote an autobiography, I feel that a lot of people don’t really know what actually a sportsperson goes through. They always see the glitz and the glamour, the red carpets… But they don’t actually see the hours of hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices your parents make, financially or whatever it is. So I would like to be an active part of it.”

