e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sania Mirza says BFF Parineeti Chopra can’t do her biopic because she’s playing Saina Nehwal, lists four replacements

Sania Mirza says BFF Parineeti Chopra can’t do her biopic because she’s playing Saina Nehwal, lists four replacements

Sania Mirza has said that her friend Parineeti Chopra can’t play her in a biopic anymore because the actor is doing the Saina Nehwal film instead.

bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 07:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sania Mirza poses with friend Parineeti Chopra.
Sania Mirza poses with friend Parineeti Chopra.
         

Tennis player Sania Mirza has said that the rights to her biopic have been sold to producer Ronnie Screwvala, and has also listed the actors she’d want to play her in the film. Previously, Sania had said that her friend Parineeti Chopra should play her in the biopic.

But Sania told Pinkvilla that “Pari can’t do it because she’s doing Saina Nehwal now. So I guess she’s out of the picture.” Parineeti has been prepping to play badminton player Saina Nehwal in a biopic. Sania continued, “There are so many amazing actors and I’m sure they could do justice to my role.”

 

Egged on, she said, “Alia (Bhatt), Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone), Sara Ali Khan . A lot would depend on the script, there are so many things involved.” Sania said that the film is in pre-production and that, “We’re looking for directors right now.”

Talking about the particular narrative of her life that she’d want to see portrayed on screen, Sania said she would be involved creatively in the film, and that she’d definitely want to tap into the journey of being the first person to do what she did in India. “I would like to inspire other girls to pick up tennis racquets or follow their dreams.”

Also read: Sania Mirza talks to Kareena Kapoor about her biopic, how she handles trolls

In an appearance on Kareena Kapoor chat show, What Women Want, Sania had said, “It’s going to be a mutual thing. I need to sit down with the writers because even though I wrote an autobiography, I feel that a lot of people don’t really know what actually a sportsperson goes through. They always see the glitz and the glamour, the red carpets… But they don’t actually see the hours of hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices your parents make, financially or whatever it is. So I would like to be an active part of it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
On day 2 of lockdown, essential goods’ supply better, but deficit raises prices
On day 2 of lockdown, essential goods’ supply better, but deficit raises prices
Coronavirus updates: RBI governor to address media at 10 am
Coronavirus updates: RBI governor to address media at 10 am
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
A long walk home on empty stomachs for masked migrants
A long walk home on empty stomachs for masked migrants
‘If you’re scared of something, eat it!’: Hanoi chef creates coronavirus burger
‘If you’re scared of something, eat it!’: Hanoi chef creates coronavirus burger
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news