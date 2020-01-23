Sania Mirza talks to Kareena Kapoor about her biopic, how she handles trolls

bollywood

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza plans to be actively involved in the scripting process of her biopic, which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP. She opened up about the upcoming film on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want.

“It’s going to be a mutual thing. I need to sit down with the writers because even though I wrote an autobiography, I feel that a lot of people don’t really know what actually a sportsperson goes through. They always see the glitz and the glamour, the red carpets… But they don’t actually see the hours of hard work that goes into it, the sacrifices your parents make, financially or whatever it is. So I would like to be an active part of it,” she said.

When prodded about the title, cast and other details of her biopic, Sania said that nothing was finalised yet. “We don’t have anything right now, to be very honest. We are just like, trying to see who kind of fits and you know, there are so many things,” she said.

During the show, Sania also talked about getting trolled online and how she deals with it. “Mujhe toh aadat ho gayi hai, trolls ko handle karne ki. (I am used to handling trolls by now.) I think it’s something that goes with our territory, doesn’t it? It’s very difficult to sort of just take the good of the media or social media,” she said.

Sania said that since she became famous at a very young age, she learned how to deal with the cons of being in the public eye early on. “You try to ignore it but there will be a day when I will wake up on the wrong side of the bed and I’ll be like, ‘Isko toh main kuch na kuch bolungi (I will definitely say something to this person)’ because that’s the human in me,” she said.

The tennis star confessed that trolling hurts sometimes. “Who wants to be told that they are fat or ugly or something deeper than that, as well. Social media, unfortunately, can be a very mean place but it also has its pros. So you just sort of have to take both with a pinch of salt,” she said.

Sania is the only Indian woman tennis player to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles). She recently made a smashing comeback to the game and won the WTA Hobart International trophy with her partner Nadiia Kichenok from Ukraine. She had taken two years off for the birth of her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

The biopic was announced in February last year. At the time, she told PTI in a statement, “We are literally in the very initial stages. So, we just announced it today. It will slowly get into the director, the writing, after that the casting. It’s still a bit long way to go.”

Earlier, in 2015, Sania had said that she was keen on Parineeti Chopra playing her in a biopic.

