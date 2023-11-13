Happy birthday Aryan Khan: Here's how Suhana Khan wished her 'big brother and bestest friend'

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a sweet birthday post for her brother Aryan Khan, who turned 26 on Monday. Suhana, who is gearing up for the release of her debut film The Archies, shared a throwback picture with Aryan as she wished him on his birthday. Also read: Seen Aryan Khan's viral party pics from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash?

Suhana Khan's throwback pic with Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan shares throwback pic with brother Aryan on his birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Suhana is seen sitting next to her brother Aryan Khan as they snuggle their pet dog. Suhana smiled wide, while Aryan looked into the camera as they posed. Sharing their photo from November 12, 2022, Suhana wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend.”

Suhana Khan shares pic with Aryan Khan on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suhana will soon be seen in her debut film The Archies. The Hindi musical comedy film is based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Also starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, it is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, has no plans of becoming an actor as of now. He is set to make his film debut as a writer under Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan also launched his clothing label, D'YAVOL X, last year, for which he also directed an ad that dropped earlier this year.

When Shah Rukh said Aryan had no interest in acting

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that his son Aryan Khan has no plans of pursuing acting as a career. Shah Rukh had said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON